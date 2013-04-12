FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: have taken steps needed for 2 pct price target
April 12, 2013

BOJ's Kuroda: have taken steps needed for 2 pct price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has taken all necessary steps to meet its two percent inflation target in two years, but policy cannot be limited to this timeline since unexpected economic changes could take place, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.

Kuroda, while giving a speech in Tokyo, also acknowledged that the BOJ’s unprecedented scale of government bond purchases could impact the bond market, but added that the central bank is confident that it can smoothly buy the debt it needs to fulfill its new policy mandate.

