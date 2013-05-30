BOJ's Kuroda: will reduce JGB volatility to lower L/T yields

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will try to reduce bond market volatility as much as possible to apply strong downward pressure on long-term yields.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house financial affairs committee, said the BOJ will not tolerate increased volatility and the impact of its expanded quantitative easing will grow as it purchases more government debt.

The debt purchases will help lower risk premiums and place downward pressure on yields, Kuroda said.