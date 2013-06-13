FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: markets will calm down amid economic improvement
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: markets will calm down amid economic improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the financial markets will gradually calm down, reflecting positive developments in the Japanese economy.

“Japan’s economy is on a steady path of recovery and it will gradually gather strength,” Kuroda told reporters after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dived back into bear market territory on Thursday, falling to levels seen before the central bank’s sweeping monetary policy stimulus in early April, hurt by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to scale back stimulus.

