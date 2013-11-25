FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: Impact of negative rates on economy unknown
November 25, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Impact of negative rates on economy unknown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the implication of negative interest rates on the economy and financial markets was unclear.

“Negative short-term interest rates could be possible and (may have been) experimented in some countries in the past. But that’s only to some extent and for quite a short time,” he said in a seminar.

Kuroda added that the BOJ will maintain its aggressive asset-buying programme “in coming months and years” to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner.

“Given the situation where short-term interest rates are near zero, there is no way other than to implement what people call unconventional monetary measures when the economy requires monetary easing,” he said.

