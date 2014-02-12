FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda: strongly expect govt to take fiscal discipline steps
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: strongly expect govt to take fiscal discipline steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he strongly expects the government to continue with efforts to repair public finances given the large outstanding debt burden.

Kuroda, speaking in the lower house budget committee, said that if investors start to doubt Japan’s fiscal sustainability, that could push up interest rates, which would harm Japan’s economy.

On Monday finance ministry data showed that Japan’s outstanding public debt rose to a record 1,107 trillion yen ($10.8 trillion), which is twice the size of its economy and saddles Japan with the worst debt-to-GDP ratio among industrialised economies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.