BOJ's Kuroda: strongly expect govt to take fiscal discipline steps

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he strongly expects the government to continue with efforts to repair public finances given the large outstanding debt burden.

Kuroda, speaking in the lower house budget committee, said that if investors start to doubt Japan’s fiscal sustainability, that could push up interest rates, which would harm Japan’s economy.

On Monday finance ministry data showed that Japan’s outstanding public debt rose to a record 1,107 trillion yen ($10.8 trillion), which is twice the size of its economy and saddles Japan with the worst debt-to-GDP ratio among industrialised economies.