BOJ's Kuroda: Too early to debate exit strategy from QE
February 21, 2014

BOJ's Kuroda: Too early to debate exit strategy from QE

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that it is too early to debate specific exit strategies from the central bank’s quantitative easing as consumer prices are still in the process of approaching its 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking at the lower house financial affairs committee, also said fiscal discipline is important because government bond yields could rise if trust in Japan’s finance is lost, making it difficult to finance government spending.

