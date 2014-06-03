FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: won't hesitate to adjust policy if risks threaten price goal
June 3, 2014

BOJ's Kuroda: won't hesitate to adjust policy if risks threaten price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated that the central bank would not hesitate to ease policy further should risks threaten the achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

“It’s true that there is a gap between our price forecasts and that of private-sector analysts,” which is largely due to differences in view on how economic growth will translate into higher prices, Kuroda told parliament.

“We expect ... consumer inflation to reach 2 percent during fiscal 2015,” he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

