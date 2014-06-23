FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Kuroda calls for govt efforts to boost potential growth
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ Kuroda calls for govt efforts to boost potential growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the government must make further efforts to boost potential growth as laying out a credible growth strategy will be among key topics at upcoming Group of 20 meetings.

The government has pledged to boost Japan’s potential growth to 2 percent from current levels around 0.5 percent, Kuroda told business executives after delivering a speech.

“That’s an ambitious goal but not impossible,” as long as the government takes steps to deregulate the economy and boost Japan’s shrinking labour population, he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.