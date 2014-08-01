BOJ's Kuroda: increase in summer bonuses to help consumption recover

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that an increase in summer bonus payments to workers will help consumer spending recover from a rise in the sales tax in April.

Some industries are facing labour and supply constraints, but Japan can continue to grow above its potential with more efficient use of labour and capital, Kuroda said in a speech.

There are also signs that companies are ready to increase domestic investment, Kuroda said according to the text of the speech. (Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)