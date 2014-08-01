FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says still has tools left if to ease again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank still has various policy tools available if it were to ease monetary policy further to ensure the achievement of its price target.

“The BOJ will maintain quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) to achieve 2 percent inflation in a stable manner. If risks arise in the midst of this process, we will adjust policy without hesitation and in doing so, we have various options still available,” he said in a seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

