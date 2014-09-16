FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda calls for govt efforts on fiscal reform
September 16, 2014

BOJ's Kuroda calls for govt efforts on fiscal reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he hopes the government continues to make efforts for fiscal reform, stressing that maintaining market trust in the country’s finances is extremely important.

He also said Japanese companies may continue to shift production overseas but will do so at a slower pace given the reversal of past excessive yen rises.

Kuroda made the remarks at a meeting with business executives in Osaka, western Japan.

The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

