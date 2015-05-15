FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda says no need to ease further now
BOJ Kuroda says no need to ease further now

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he did not see any need for further monetary easing now as the broad trend of inflation is improving steadily.

But he added that the central bank won’t hesitate to adjust policy if improvements in the trend of inflation are disrupted.

Kuroda denied the possibility of the BOJ’s considering setting a higher inflation target, saying 2 percent inflation was an appropriate level to target in Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

