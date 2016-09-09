FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed economy, markets with PM Abe
September 9, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed economy, markets with PM Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that he discussed domestic and external economic developments and financial markets in a regular dialogue with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He also discussed with Abe the central bank's planned comprehensive review of its monetary stimulus.

There were no special instructions from the prime minister and no discussion about whether to buy foreign bonds, Kuroda told reporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

