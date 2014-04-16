FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuroda says BOJ's bond buying keeping yields stable
April 16, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Kuroda says BOJ's bond buying keeping yields stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that long-term interest rates are moving stably due to the central bank’s massive bond buying, even as inflation expectations heighten as a trend.

“Japan’s economy is continuing to recover moderately as a trend, albeit with some fluctuations caused by the sales tax hike, with a positive cycle of output, income and expenditure in the works,” Kuroda said in a speech to an annual meeting of trust banks. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)

