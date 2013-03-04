FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ gov nominee Kuroda: buying longer-dated JGBs natural way to ease
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ gov nominee Kuroda: buying longer-dated JGBs natural way to ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Buying longer-dated Japanese government bonds in huge amounts would be the most natural way to ease monetary policy due to the huge size of the debt market, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government’s nominee for next central bank governor, said on Monday.

“Among various assets, the Japanese government bond market is the biggest in Japan. If the BOJ were to ease policy, it would therefore be most natural for it to increase government debt purchases and target longer-dated bonds,” Kuroda said in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.

He also said that achieving the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target in two years would be desirable but added that it was inappropriate to set a rigid time frame because prices are affected by various factors such as commodities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.