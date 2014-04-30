FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Will adjust policy if risks threaten price target
#Market News
April 30, 2014

BOJ Kuroda: Will adjust policy if risks threaten price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he would adjust policy without hesitation if risk factors were to lead to a change in the central bank’s forecasts and pose an obstacle to meeting its price target.

As widely expected, the central bank kept monetary policy on hold on Wednesday and laid out projections underscoring its conviction that inflation will head steadily towards its 2 percent target, suggesting no additional stimulus is on the near-term horizon.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

