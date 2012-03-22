Japan land price decline slows in 2011 -govt survey

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese land prices fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2011 but the pace of decline slowed as the economy was able to bounce back from last year’s record-breaking earthquake, towering tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Land prices in part of one prefecture devastated by the tsunami rose slightly as residents look to rebuild their homes on higher ground. Land prices slumped, however, in Fukushima, where last year’s natural disaster triggered multiple meltdowns at a nuclear power plant.

Japan’s average land price fell 2.6 percent last year, slower than the 3.0 percent decline in 2010, a survey from the land ministry showed on Thursday.

Commercial land prices slipped 3.1 percent in 2011, slower than the previous year’s 3.8 percent decline. Residential land prices fell 2.3 percent, less than the 2.7 fall in 2010, based on calculations on Jan. 1.

The worst earthquake in Japan’s history and a subsequent tsunami destroyed a large stretch of the country’s northeast coast on March 11 last year.

Factory output and exports recovered from the earthquake quicker than some economists had expected, but reconstruction of areas damaged by the quake is proceeding at a slower pace.

In the northeastern city of Sendai, residential land prices in one neighbourhood rose 0.2 percent in 2011 after falling 1.4 percent in the previous year, as people abandon low-lying areas for higher ground.

Residential land prices in Fukushima prefecture sank by 6.2 percent last year, faster than the 3.4 percent decline in 2010 as residents left the area after the nuclear disaster.

Japanese land prices, which had been declining for years following the collapse of a real estate bubble in the early 1990s, finally began turning up in the mid-2000s, helped in part as foreign investors poured money into urban developments.

But the upturn was short-lived, as the global financial crisis rocked the market in 2008. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)