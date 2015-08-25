FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan ruling party heavyweight calls for fiscal spending amid stocks rout
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan ruling party heavyweight calls for fiscal spending amid stocks rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s government must compile a supplementary budget for fiscal spending to support the economy in the wake of declines in global stock prices, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

Toshihiro Nikai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s decision-making General Council and a close aide of Premier Shinzo Abe, made the remark at a news conference, according to Kyodo.

Nikai’s remark adds to growing calls within the party for a fresh fiscal stimulus package to prop up growth, after Japan’s economy shrank in April-June on weak household spending.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had no immediate plans to craft a new fiscal package. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.