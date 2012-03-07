Japan Feb bank loans up 0.6 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 457.479 trillion yen ($5.66 trillion). Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 1.0 percent from the same month a year earlier. Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised): FEB JAN DEC Banks including shinkin: +0.6 +0.6 +0.4 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.8 +0.7 +0.5 Outstanding CP held by banks: +1.0 +1.3 -1.5 To view the full tables, go to