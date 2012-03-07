FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb bank loans up 0.6 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb bank loans up 0.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose
0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan
said on Thursday.	
    Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 457.479
trillion yen ($5.66 trillion).	
    Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
rose 1.0 percent from the same month a year earlier.	
    Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial
paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage
changes; some previous figures may be revised):	
                                 FEB       JAN        DEC	
Banks including shinkin:         +0.6     +0.6       +0.4 	
Banks excluding shinkin:         +0.8     +0.7       +0.5	
Outstanding CP held by banks:    +1.0     +1.3       -1.5	
     	
   To view the full tables, go to

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.