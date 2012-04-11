Japan March bank loans up 0.8 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, a fifth straight month of rises, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.7 trillion yen ($5.7 trillion). The increase reflected growing demand for funds related to reconstruction after last year's earthquake and fund needs related to corporate M&A, a BOJ official said in a briefing. Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 1.1 percent from the same month a year earlier. Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised): MAR FEB JAN Banks including shinkin: +0.8 +0.6 +0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.9 +0.8 +0.7 Outstanding CP held by banks: -7.0 +1.0 +1.3 To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 80.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)