Japan March bank loans up 0.8 pct yr/yr
April 11, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 6 years ago

Japan March bank loans up 0.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 0.8
percent in March from a year earlier, a fifth straight month of
rises, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.	
    Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.7
trillion yen ($5.7 trillion).	
    The increase reflected growing demand for funds related to
reconstruction after last year's earthquake and fund needs
related to corporate M&A, a BOJ official said in a briefing.	
    Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
rose 1.1 percent from the same month a year earlier.	
    Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial
paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage
changes; some previous figures may be revised):	
                                 MAR       FEB      JAN        	
Banks including shinkin:        +0.8      +0.6     +0.6        	
Banks excluding shinkin:        +0.9      +0.8     +0.7       	
Outstanding CP held by banks:   -7.0      +1.0     +1.3      	
     	
   To view the full tables, go to  	
 here	
($1 = 80.9100 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

