Japan April bank loans up 0.3 pct yr/yr
May 9, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan April bank loans up 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans held by Japanese
banks rose 0.3 percent in A pril from a year earlier, rising for
a sixth month in a row, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.
 	
    Loans held by the country's four main categories of banks,
including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.3 trillion
yen ($5.77 trillion).	
    Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
rose 0.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.	
    Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised):	
                                 APRIL      MAR     FEB	
 Banks including shinkin:        +0.3      +0.8     +0.6	
 Banks excluding shinkin:        +0.4      +0.9     +0.8	
 Outstanding CP held by banks:   +2.4      -7.0     +1.0	
 	
    To view the full tables, go to

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
