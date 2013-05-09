Japan April bank loans rise 1.7 pct vs year ago

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans held by Japanese banks rose 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Friday. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 467.028 trillion yen ($4.70 trillion). For the background for this data, please see this PREVIEW story. Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised). APRIL MAR FEB Banks including shinkin: +1.7 +1.5* +1.5 Banks excluding shinkin: +2.1 +1.9 +1.8 * Denotes revised figures To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)