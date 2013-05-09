FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April bank loans rise 1.7 pct vs year ago
May 10, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan April bank loans rise 1.7 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans held by Japanese
banks rose 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the Bank of
Japan said on Friday.
    Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 467.028
trillion yen ($4.70 trillion).
    For the background for this data, please see this PREVIEW
story.
    Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised).
                                 APRIL     MAR      FEB
 Banks including shinkin:        +1.7     +1.5*    +1.5    
 Banks excluding shinkin:        +2.1     +1.9     +1.8 
 
    * Denotes revised figures 
    To view the full tables, go to
    here
 ($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

