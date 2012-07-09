UPDATE 1-Japan core machinery orders, current account surplus tumble

* May machinery orders -14.8 pct vs forecast -3.3 pct

* Current account surplus falls 62.6 pct yr/yr in May

* Europe crisis eases but risks remain to outlook

* BOJ seen on hold this week, need for easing may be rising

By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders tumbled in May in a sign that lingering worries about Europe’s debt crisis, a slowing Chinese economy and weak economic data from the United States are hindering the country’s recovery from last year’s devastating earthquake.

Core machinery orders, which help to gauge the strength of capital spending, fell 14.8 percent in May, much more than the median forecast for a 3.3 percent decrease in a Reuters poll, as both manufacturers and service sector companies cut orders.

Japan’s current account surplus also slumped by 62.6 percent in May from the same period a year earlier, faster than the median estimate for a 14.5 percent annual decline, as rising energy imports weighed on Japan’s trade balance.

The weaker-than-expected data suggests that Japan’s growth could lose momentum as companies scale back investment due to a weak global economy. The data also bolsters the case for the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy to support growth.

“There are increasing worries for the Japanese economy,” said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

“The BOJ looked like it would be on hold this week, but given weak U.S. economic data and monetary easing by central banks in China and Europe, there is now a 50 percent chance that the BOJ could ease this week.”

The 14.8 percent decline in core machinery orders was the largest since comparable data became available in April 2005, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

Compared with a year earlier, core machinery orders rose 1.0 percent in May, less than an expected 6.3 percent annual rise, data from the Cabinet Office showed.

The current account surplus stood at 215.1 billion yen ($2.70 billion), against a median forecast for 493.1 billion yen and following a surplus of 333.8 billion yen in April, separate data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

The BOJ, which next meets on July 11-12, upgraded its assessment for all nine regions of the economy for the first time in nearly three years last week due to robust consumer spending.

Japan’s economy is expected to outperform most of its G7 peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by reconstruction spending following last year’s earthquake. But the stubbornly strong yen, Europe’s lingering debt crisis and slowing global growth cloud the outlook.

Factory output has been firm as government subsidies have supported demand for low-emission cars, but analysts expect the boost to fade soon as money set aside for the programme is seen running out by around autumn.

A slowly improving labour market and gains in private consumption have offered encouraging signs that domestic demand can support growth.