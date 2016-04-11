FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan machinery orders fall, strong yen clouds outlook
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan machinery orders fall, strong yen clouds outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds economist's quote, detail on capital expenditure)
    * Feb core orders -9.2 pct m/m vs forecast -12.4 pct
    * Core orders -0.7 pct yr/yr vs forecast -2.7 pct
    * Cabinet Office keeps assessment unchanged

    By Stanley White
    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell less than expected in February in a sign that capital
expenditure is starting to stabilise, but a strong yen, which
can hurt corporate earnings,  clouds the outlook.
      The 9.2 percent monthly decline in core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than
economists' median estimate for a 12.4 percent month-on-month
fall, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
    Japan's policymakers are counting on capital expenditure to
create more jobs and raise wages. However, if recent gains in
the yen continue, companies could curb investment plans on 
worries that corporate profits will fall.
    "On the whole, capital expenditure is rising gradually, but
the momentum this fiscal year may be slower than last fiscal
year," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
    "The Bank of Japan's negative interest rates have not
boosted lending, and a strong yen threatens corporate profits."
    Orders from manufacturers fell 30.6 percent from the
previous month, which was the largest decline on record.
    Orders from the services sector rose 10.2 percent, marking
the biggest increase since September.
    In January, core machinery orders jumped 15.0 percent from
the previous month, the biggest gain since January 2003, due to
large orders from the steel industry, and economists said this
led to the pull-back in February.
    The Cabinet Office said machinery orders are showing signs
of picking up, unchanged from its assessment last month.
    The yen has gained more than 10 percent against dollar this
year, as investors seek the currency as a safe haven.     
    A rising yen tends to worry Japanese companies because it
lowers exporters' earnings.
    The Bank of Japan stunned markets in January by deciding to
add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying
programme, but the move has failed to boost stock prices or
arrest an unwelcome rise in the yen.

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)

