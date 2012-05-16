UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders forecast points to recovery

* March core machinery orders down 2.8 pct mth/mth * Manufacturers project Q2 orders to rise 2.5 pct qtr/qtr * Q1 core machinery orders +0.9 pct qtr/qtr By Stanley White TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell in March as demand moderated, but companies expect orders to grow in the second quarter at their fastest pace in a year - a sign that reconstruction after last year's earthquake may support growth. Even though the natural disaster was more than a year ago, reconstruction has proceeded at a very slow pace as lawmakers argued over spending budgets. Some of the towns that were destroyed were slow to compile rebuilding plans, so the economic benefits of reconstruction are now starting to be felt. Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office expect core orders, a highly volatile data series, will rise 2.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, the data showed on Wednesday. "Business investment is faring well, supporting market views that private demand is leading the Japanese economy's recovery thanks partly to government subsidies for fuel-efficient automobiles," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo. Still, the forecast for an increase in machinery orders will do little to comfort Japanese policymakers as Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in China's economy threaten Japan's ability to recover from a massive tsunami, earthquake and meltdowns at a nuclear plant that occurred last year. Japan's machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital expenditure, dropped 2.8 percent in March this year from the previous month, but the fall was less severe than the median estimate in a Reuters poll that called for a 3.5 percent drop. Machinery orders gained 2.8 percent in February. If the forecast for April-June is met, that would mark the fastest growth in machinery orders since a 2.8 percent rise in the second quarter of last year, the data showed. Manufacturers expect orders to rise 2.6 percent in April-June, while service sector firms expect orders to rise 0.5 percent from January-March, according to the data. In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships and machinery at electric power firms, rose 0.9 percent from the previous quarter. Japan's economy grew 0.9 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, recovering from a small dip late last year due to solid private spending, according to a Reuters poll before the release of the data on Thursday.