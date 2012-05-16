FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders forecast points to recovery
May 16, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders forecast points to recovery

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* March core machinery orders down 2.8 pct mth/mth
    * Manufacturers project Q2 orders to rise 2.5 pct qtr/qtr
    * Q1 core machinery orders +0.9 pct qtr/qtr


    By Stanley White	
    TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
in March as demand moderated, but companies expect orders to
grow in the second quarter at their fastest pace in a year - a
sign that reconstruction after last year's earthquake may
support growth.	
    Even though the natural disaster was more than a year ago,
reconstruction has proceeded at a very slow pace as lawmakers
argued over spending budgets. Some of the towns that were
destroyed were slow to compile rebuilding plans, so the economic
benefits of reconstruction are now starting to be felt.    	
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office expect core
orders, a highly volatile data series, will rise 2.5 percent in
April-June from the previous quarter, the data showed on
Wednesday. 	
    "Business investment is faring well, supporting market views
that private demand is leading the Japanese economy's recovery
thanks partly to government subsidies for fuel-efficient
automobiles," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS
Securities in Tokyo.	
    Still, the forecast for an increase in machinery orders will
do little to comfort Japanese policymakers as Europe's debt
crisis and a slowdown in China's economy threaten Japan's
ability to recover from a massive tsunami, earthquake and
meltdowns at a nuclear plant that occurred last year.	
    Japan's machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital
expenditure, dropped 2.8 percent in March this year from the
previous month, but the fall was less severe than the median
estimate in a Reuters poll that called for a 3.5 percent drop.
Machinery orders gained 2.8 percent in February. 	
    	
    If the forecast for April-June is met, that would mark the
fastest growth in machinery orders since a 2.8 percent rise in
the second quarter of last year, the data showed.	
    Manufacturers expect orders to rise 2.6 percent in
April-June, while service sector firms expect orders to rise 0.5
percent from January-March, according to the data.	
    In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships
and machinery at electric power firms, rose 0.9 percent from the
previous quarter.	
    Japan's economy grew 0.9 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter, recovering from a small dip late last year due
to solid private spending, according to a Reuters poll before
the release of the data on Thursday.

