Japan Jan core machinery orders up 3.4 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 3.4 percent in January from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, in a sign that rebuilding in areas devastated by last year’s earthquake may underpin capital expenditure.

The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, was more than double the median market forecast for a 1.6 percent gain, and followed a 7.1 percent decline in December.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 5.7 percent in January against an expected 4.0 percent increase.

The Cabinet Office, which compiles the data series, maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are seesawing back and forth.

To view the full table, please go to the Cabinet Office website: