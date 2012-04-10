FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb core machinery orders up 4.8 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb core machinery orders up 4.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 4.8 percent in February f rom the previous
month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting that
rebuilding efforts in the quake-battered northeast are
supporting corporate spending.  	
    The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and
electric power utilities, compared with the median market
forecast for a 0.8 percent decline, and followed a 3.4 percent
rise in January.	
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 8.9 percent in February
compared with an expected 3.1 percent annual gain.	
    The government upgraded its assessment of machinery orders,
saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase. That
compared with its previous view that machinery orders were
moving sideways. 	
	
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.