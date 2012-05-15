FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March core machinery orders fall 2.8 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Japan March core machinery orders fall 2.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.8 percent in March from the previous month in a sign capital
expenditure eased somewhat following gains in the previous two
months. 	
    The fall compared with the median estimate for a 3.5 percent
decline.	
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast
that core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an
indicator of capital spending, will rise 2.5 percent in
April-June from the previous quarter.	
    In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships
and machinery at electric power firms, rose 0.9 percent from the
previous quarter.	
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders fell 1.1 percent
in March, versus the median estimate for a 4.4 percent annual
increase.	
    The government maintained its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase.	
      	
    To view full table, please go to the Cabinet Office website:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.