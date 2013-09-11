FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July core machinery orders flat month/month
September 12, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan July core machinery orders flat month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
were unchanged in July from the previous month, government data
showed on Thursday, casting some doubt on the strength of
capital expenditure.
    The reading for core orders, which exclude those of ships
and electric power utilities, compared with economists' median
projection for a 2.4 percent increase and followed a 2.7 percent
decline in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 6.5 percent in July, less
than the median estimate for a 7.6 percent annual increase.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
