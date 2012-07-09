FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan May core machinery orders -14.8 pct mth/mth
July 9, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Japan May core machinery orders -14.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say that cabinet office maintained its
assessment of machinery orders, not cut it)
    TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
a much-larger-than-expected 14.8 percent in May, a sign that any
growth in capital expenditure will remain slow due to
uncertainties over the global economic outlook. 
    The fall in core orders, which excludes those for ships and
electric power utilities, was much bigger than a median market
forecast for a 3.3 percent decline.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months increased 1.0 percent in May against
an expected 6.3 percent rise, data showed on Monday.
    The Cabinet Office, which complies the date series,
maintained its assessment of machinery orders, but said that
while they are growing moderately as a trend, orders fell
sharply partly in reaction to April's increase.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
    here

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)

