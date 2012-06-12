Japan April core machinery orders rise 5.7 pct m/m

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.7 percent in April from the previous month, in a sign rebuilding from last year's earthquake was supporting corporate capital spending. The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, was much bigger than a median market forecast for a 2.1 percent gain. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 6.6 percent in April against an expected 5.1 percent annual rise. The Cabinet Office, which complies the data series, maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are increasing moderately as a trend. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: