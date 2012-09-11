FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 4.6 percent in July, up for a second straight month,
government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign rebuilding in the
quake-ravaged northeast is underpinning capital spending in the
face of a global economic slowdown. 
    The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
power utilities, compared with a median market forecast for a
1.5 percent increase, and followed a 5.6 percent rise in June,
Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 1.7 percent in July.
    The Cabinet Office, which compiles the data series, stuck to
its assessment of machinery orders, saying that they are
seesawing.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office:

