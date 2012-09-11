Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.6 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 4.6 percent in July, up for a second straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast is underpinning capital spending in the face of a global economic slowdown. The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and power utilities, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase, and followed a 5.6 percent rise in June, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 1.7 percent in July. The Cabinet Office, which compiles the data series, stuck to its assessment of machinery orders, saying that they are seesawing. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office: