Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 4.3 pct mth/mth
November 8, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 4.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
4.3 percent in September from the previous month, government
data showed on Thursday, suggesting a slowing global economy and
a territorial row with China were weighing on corporate capital
spending.
    The fall was bigger than a median market forecast for a 1.8
percent decline and followed a 3.3 percent drop in August.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 7.8 percent.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders would rise 5.0 percent in October-December after
falling 1.1 percent in the previous quarter.
    The government said machinery orders were showing weak
movements but were basically moving sideways.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

