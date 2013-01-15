FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 3.9 pct mth/mth
January 15, 2013

Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 3.9 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
3.9 percent in November from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday, although uncertainty over the global
economy may continue to weigh on business investment and the
broader economy.
    The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
power utilities, compared with a median market forecast for a
0.3 percent increase and followed a 2.6 percent rise in the
previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed. 
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 0.3 percent in November.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

