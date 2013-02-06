FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 2.8 pct mth/mth
February 7, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 2.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
2.8 percent in December, up for a third straight month,
government data showed on Thursday, in a sign a global economic
recovery and a weaker yen will encourage companies to increase
their capital spending.
    The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
power utilities, compared with a median market forecast for a
0.7 percent month-on-month decline. It followed a 3.9 percent
rise in November and a 2.6 percent increase in October, the
Cabinet Office data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 3.4 percent in December.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders will rise 0.8 percent in January-March after rising
2.0 percent in October-December.
    The government raised its assessment of machinery orders,
saying they were showing a moderate pickup. Previously, it had
said that they were weakening as a trend.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

