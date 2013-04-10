FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 7.5 pct month/month
April 10, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 7.5 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 7.5 percent in February, rebounding from a sharp fall in
the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.
    The month-on-month rise in core orders - which exclude those
for ships and power utilities - compared with a median market
forecast for a 6.8 percent rise, and followed a 13.1 percent
drop in January, the Cabinet Office data showed. 
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 11.3 percent in February.
    To view a full table, please go to the website of the
Cabinet Office at:

