Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 7.5 pct month/month

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.5 percent in February, rebounding from a sharp fall in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. The month-on-month rise in core orders - which exclude those for ships and power utilities - compared with a median market forecast for a 6.8 percent rise, and followed a 13.1 percent drop in January, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 11.3 percent in February. To view a full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: