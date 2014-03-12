FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan core machinery orders jump 13.4 pct mth/mth
March 12, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Jan core machinery orders jump 13.4 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
jumped 13.4 percent in January, rebounding from a record fall in
the previous month, in a positive sign that business investment
is poised to pick up.
    The month-on-month rise was much faster than a 7.0 percent
increase forecast by economists, according to the median from a
Reuters poll.  
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 23.6 percent in January,
versus the median estimate for an 18.8 percent annual increase.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:For more background on this data, please access this PREVIEW
story

