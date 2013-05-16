FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March core machinery orders surge 14.2 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan March core machinery orders surge 14.2 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese core machinery orders
surged a much bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March,
government data showed on Friday, in a sign that a weaker yen
and rising stock prices are making companies more confident to
invest in equipment.
    The month-on-month rise compared with a median estimate of
economists for a 2.8 percent increase, and followed a revised
4.2 percent rise in February.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an
indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months,
will fall 1.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter.
    In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships
and machinery at electric power firms, were flat from the
previous quarter.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.4 
percent in March, compared with the median estimate for a 4.1
percent drop.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.