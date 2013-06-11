FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April core machinery orders fall 8.8 pct mth/mth
June 11, 2013 / 11:57 PM / in 4 years

Japan April core machinery orders fall 8.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 8.8 percent in April from the previous month, down for the
first time in three months, government data showed on Wednesday,
suggesting companies remain hesitant to increase capital
spending despite government stimulus policies.
    The fall was largely in line with an 8.5 percent drop
expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.2
percent increase in March, which was the fastest rise in
comparable data going back to 2005. 
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 1.1 percent in April, compared
with the median estimate for a 4.8 percent fall.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:

