RPT-Japan April core machinery orders fall 8.8 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.8 percent in April from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting companies remain hesitant to increase capital spending despite government stimulus policies. The fall was largely in line with an 8.5 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.2 percent increase in March, which was the fastest rise in comparable data going back to 2005. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 1.1 percent in April, compared with the median estimate for a 4.8 percent fall. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: