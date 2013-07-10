FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Japan May core machinery orders rise 10.5 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 10.5 percent in May from the previous month, in a sign that
the economic recovery and improving business sentiment are
spurring firms to boost capital spending.
    The rise was bigger than a median estimate of a 1.3 percent
gain by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 8.8 percent
drop in April.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, gained 16.5 percent in May. That
compared with the median forecast for a 2.5 percent increase.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

