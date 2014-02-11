FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec core machinery orders drop 15.7 pct mth/mth
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Dec core machinery orders drop 15.7 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
15.7 percent in December, dropping for the first time in three
months after a hefty gain in the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday.    
    The month-on-month fall in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 4.1
percent drop forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It
followed a 9.3 percent gain in November, the Cabinet Office data
showed.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will fall 2.9 percent in January-March, after increasing
1.5 percent in October-December, which was the third straight
quarter of gains.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 6.7 percent in December,
against a 17.6 percent gain expected.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
