Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 2.1 pct mth/mth
November 12, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 2.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.1 percent in September after a hefty gain in the previous
month, government data showed on Wednesday, but a recovery in
capital spending is seen as largely intact because of rising
corporate profits and sentiment.
    The month-on-month fall in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 1.4
percent drop projected by economists in a Reuters poll, and
followed a 5.4 percent gain in August, the Cabinet Office data
showed.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will fall 2.1 percent in October-December, after rising
4.3 percent in July-September, which was the second straight
quarter of increases.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 11.4 percent in September,
against a 12.6 percent gain expected.
    The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are picking up.
    The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are picking up.

