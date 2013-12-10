FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 0.6 pct mth/mth
December 11, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 0.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that companies may slowly increase capital expenditure.

The month-on-month increase in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 2.1 percent drop in September.

“Machinery orders are rising moderately as a trend,” the government said, revising up its assessment of the data.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 17.8 percent, against the median estimate for a 15.0 percent gain.

To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at:

