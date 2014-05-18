FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March core machinery orders jump 19.1 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan March core machinery orders jump 19.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
jumped 19.1 percent in March from the previous month, government
data showed on Monday, in a sign companies are more bullish
about increasing business investment.
    The increase compared with the median estimate for a 6.0
percent rise in a Thomson Reuters poll of economists.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will rise 0.4 percent in April-June. In January-March,
orders rose 4.2 percent, the data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 16.1 percent. That was much
more than the median estimate for a 4.2 percent annual increase.
    For background on this data, please see this PREVIEW
 
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.