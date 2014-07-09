FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May core machinery orders unexpectedly fall 19.5 pct mth/mth
July 10, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan May core machinery orders unexpectedly fall 19.5 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 19.5 percent in May from the previous month,
government data showed on Thursday, casting doubt over the
outlook for a pickup in capital spending.
    The month-on-month decrease in core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with
economists' median estimate of a 0.7 percent gain in a Reuters
poll of economists.
    That followed a 9.1 percent fall in April, data compiled by
the Cabinet Office showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and electric power utilities, declined 14.3 percent in
May, versus a 9.5 percent gain expected.
    The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders,
saying the increasing trend was seen stalling.
    For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
    For a PREVIEW, see: 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

