Japan June core machinery orders up 8.8 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 8.8 percent in June, up for the first time in three months after a record plunge in the prior month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday. The month-on-month rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than the median estimate of a 15.3 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 19.5 percent drop in May, which was the biggest decline in data going back to April 2005. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will rise 2.9 percent in July-September, after they fell 10.4 percent in April-June, which marked the first decline in five quarters. Compared with a year earlier, core orders fell 3.0 percent in June. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)