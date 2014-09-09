FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan July core machinery orders up 3.5 pct mth/mth -govt
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan July core machinery orders up 3.5 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 3.5 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday,
marking the second straight month-on-month gain in a sign of a
gradual pick-up in capital spending.    
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 4.0
percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
    It followed an 8.8 percent rise in June and a 19.5 percent
drop in May, which was the biggest decline in data going back to
April 2005.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and power utilities, rose 1.1 percent in July, versus
expectations of a 0.6 percent rise.
    For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.