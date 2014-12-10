FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct core machinery orders fall 6.4 pct mth/mth - govt
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Oct core machinery orders fall 6.4 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
6.4 percent in October from the prior month, down for the first
time in five months, government data showed on Thursday,
suggesting that a pick-up in capital spending may be levelling
off. 
    The fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent fall
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9
percent increase in September, the Cabinet Office data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, declined 4.9 percent in October,
against a 0.3 percent decline projected.
    The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery
orders, saying that they are showing a moderate pick-up.
    To  view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: 
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
