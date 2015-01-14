Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 1.3 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose a smaller-than-expected 1.3 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting capital expenditure among manufacturers could weaken. The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 5.0 percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4 percent decline in October, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 14.6 percent, against the median estimate of a 5.8 percent annual decline. The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery orders, saying the recovery is showing signs of stalling. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)